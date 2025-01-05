Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What might Leeds United do this month? Here’s what AI think could unfold...

Leeds United are perfectly placed to fight for Championship promotion once again this season and have the chance to strengthen their squad with the January transfer window open.

Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Hull City saw Leeds throw away a two-goal lead but they remain top of the Championship and came through a historically tricky festive period unbeaten. And so Elland Road recruitment chiefs will certainly remain on their toes for potential recruitment opportunities, and a trio of loan spaces are still there to be filled.

It’s impossible to foresee what the January window might look like in West Yorkshire but the YEP have challenged Artificial Intelligence to predict how this month could pan out in terms of signings. The AI has been given some information on recent transfer links and has also been briefed to report as if it were transfer expert Fabrizio Romano - and its response makes for interesting reading...

No.10 role filled - Emi Buendia

AI ‘Romano’: “EXCLUSIVE: Emi Buendia to Leeds United, here we go! Deal in place for January move. Buendia, struggling for minutes at Villa, set to join Leeds on loan to aid their promotion push. Personal terms nearly done, medical soon. He reunites with manager Daniel Farke, after their time at Norwich.”

Verdict: Kinnear confirmed Leeds attempted to reunite Farke with former Norwich City talisman Buendia over the summer, but neither Aston Villa nor their player were receptive. Minutes have been hard to come by for the Argentinian but a drop into the Championship doesn’t look likely as things stand. The only thing that might change that is if Villa sign another No.10 this month.

Defensive depth - Andrew Omobamidele

AI ‘Romano’: “EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United complete loan deal for Andrew Omobamidele from Nottingham Forest, with a £10m option to buy, here we go! Forest and Leeds reached an agreement for the promising centre-back to join on loan until the summer. Omobamidele will be at Elland Road until June, deal done!”

Verdict: Another who Leeds were reportedly interested in over the summer but the key difference is the other club’s stance, with Nottingham Forest reportedly happy for Omobamidele to leave, either on loan or permanently. Recent reports claim Elland Road chiefs have ‘opened talks’ over a possible move for the 22-year-old right-sided centre-back, who also played under Farke at Norwich.

Fresh face in goal - Carl Rushworth

AI ‘Romano’: “EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United complete loan deal for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, here we go! Brighton recalled Rushworth from Hull City earlier this month, and now he’s set to join Leeds on loan, with a potential permanent move in the future. Deal done for the young shot-stopper to arrive at Elland Road until the end of the season!”

Verdict: There has been no suggestion Leeds have expressed an interest in Rushworth but recent reports claim the Brighton goalkeeper, currently on loan at Hull City, could be recalled amid growing Championship and Premier League interest. Farke has remained loyal to current first-choice Illan Meslier but three difficult moments at Hull could test that resolve.

Disclaimer: The Artificial Intelligence used for the purpose of this article was Open AI GPT-4 and has no association with or connection to Fabrizio Romano, whose style was used only for entertainment purposes.