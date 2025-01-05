Manor Solomon's 15-word reflection after Leeds United collapse vs Hull City
Leeds United winger Manor Solomon insists Leeds United will ‘bounce back’ from Saturday’s collapse to draw 3-3 at Hull City.
A madcap Championship clash saw Leeds go 1-0 down through Abu Kamara inside five minutes at the MKM Stadium before a trio of quickfire second-half efforts put them 3-1 up. Ao Tanaka got the first, and his first for the club, curling a wonderful long-range effort beyond goalkeeper Ivor Pandur before Dan James and Joel Piroe looked to complete the comeback.
But the real comeback hadn’t even started at that point and when Illan Meslier inexplicably fumbled a looping header at the feet of Joao Pedro, ecstasy turned to anxiety in the away end. And it soon turned to agony, with Meslier failing to punch clear a corner before Abu Kamara got his second and Hull’s third on 89 minutes.
Solomon reflects on Hull
Agony just as quickly turned to anger and that was evident among those still on the pitch, with Solomon throwing his arms aloft in frustration while Kamara reeled away in celebration. But after going back into the dressing room and reflecting on the draw, Leeds’ in-form wide man sent a message to supporters.
In a post on X following the result, Solomon reflected the disappointment that was evident on the pitch but sent a positive message going forward. He wrote: “A tough one to take. We all wanted the 3 points. We’ll bounce back together #MOT”.
Solomon’s continued form was one of the positives to take from an otherwise disappointing day at the MKM Stadium, with the on-loan Tottenham man proving to be one of Leeds’ most dangerous attackers once again. It was the 25-year-old’s short and sharp burst down the left that opened up space for Tanaka’s opener, while another charge to the byline and deflected cross led to James’ close-range finish.
Leeds still top of the Championship
Daniel Farke and his players were gutted to see those two points disappear but Leeds have retained their place at the top of the Championship coming out of a historically tricky festive period. Just last season, consecutive defeats on the road to Preston and West Brom saw the Whites fall further away from top-two contention but they are far better-placed this time round.
A bad day at the office saw Sheffield United and Burnley win, with the gap on both now just one point and a superior goal difference, but Leeds now have two weeks until their next league game and managed to come through a relentless eight-game-in-four-week spell without tasting defeat.
Leeds return to Elland Road for the FA Cup third-round visit of League Two Harrogate Town next weekend before a Sunday lunchtime clash at home to Sheffield Wednesday in a fortnight’s time. That break should allow Farke’s first-team regulars to regroup ahead of the all-important promotion run-in.
Farke’s side returned from FA Cup third-round action to go 14 unbeaten in the league last season, a run which closed a massive gap on Leicester City to eventually send Leeds top in March. Anything close to that this campaign will likely put the Whites beyond reach.