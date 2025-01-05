Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been linked with a long-standing interest in the £11m defender.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Leeds United transfer target Ben Godfrey looks set to seal a move to Ipswich Town this month, with the final touches being put on a six-month loan switch.

Godfrey has long been linked with a move to Leeds and his name resurfaced in reports ahead of the January window, with a move away from Atalanta looking increasingly likely. The defender hasn’t started a single game since leaving Everton for the Serie A side in an £11m deal last summer, with four appearances totalling just 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was never expected to join former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke at Elland Road this month, with recent reports claiming a deal would ‘only be possible’ in the summer and only if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League. But Godfrey looks to have secured his mid-season move with Fabrizio Romano confirming the agreement of a loan deal.

Romano adds that medical tests are underway and parts have already been completed, with final documents being exchanged. Those reports have been backed by Sky Sports, who suggest confirmation could come in the next 24 hours, with Godfrey expected to be present at Craven Cottage for Ipswich’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

Leeds links won’t go away

Despite securing himself a move to Ipswich, links between Godfrey and Leeds are unlikely to go away any time soon. As already mentioned, reports of interest from West Yorkshire are thought to be over a possible summer move if promotion is achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been on top-flight wages at Everton and Atalanta, it is highly unlikely Godfrey would have been able to reach an agreement with Leeds this month. Instead, the versatile defender will return to the Premier League but only on loan, with neither Romano nor Sky Sports giving any mention of a permanent clause.

That keeps the possibility of a more permanent move away from Atalanta, where things have not panned out well, alive. And Leeds will be expected to focus on a right-sided defender in the summer regardless of their league status, with several links emerging in that position already this month.

Leeds defender reports

Right-sided centre-back is arguably the position where Leeds are weakest when it comes to strength in depth. Joe Rodon has been excellent again this season and remains an ever-present figure under Farke, but cover is light and a period in which the Welshman walked a disciplinary tightrope only highlighted that issue.

Charlie Cresswell joined French outfit Toulouse in the summer and was not replaced, with 19-year-old James Debayo the only other right-footed centre-back going into the campaign - and he is yet to start a senior game. October free agent arrival Josuha Guilavogui can drop into defence but is naturally a midfielder. He is also 34 and out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of centre-back interest have emerged in recent weeks, with claims Leeds have ‘opened talks’ to sign out-of-favour Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele. There is also reported interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi, however the club have dismissed those links as speculation and maintain they expect a quiet month.