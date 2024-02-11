Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Bamford grabbed the headlines on Saturday after his performance helped Leeds United breeze past Rotherham in their latest Championship clash. The striker popped up with an important opening goal after just ten minutes to set the tone of the match in their eventual 3-0 win.

However, as Elland Road erupted, complaints came from the away side as it appeared Bamford used his elbow to nudge the ball past Viktor Johansson in the Rotherham goal. Without the influence of VAR, the 30-year-old wheeled away in celebration and gestured to his elbow, seemingly acknowledging the incident had indeed been handball.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millers manager Leam Richardson was far from happy that the goal stood. He expressed his disappointment after the match and claimed the linesman was 'unprofessional' for 'laughing and joking' with Bamford after the goal.

Bamford's Hand of God-esque goal has sparked a lot of debate among fans and professionals alike. Former Aston Villa and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino aired his thoughts on the matter during Sunday morning's talkSPORT show and laid out his opinion plain and simple (h/t MOT Leeds Live).

"Of course, it’s a handball. Like Maradona, he got away with it. He cheated. He knew, he even pointed to his elbow during his celebration. The audacity shown after knowing he got away with it. It was so clear.

"He hand-balled it, owned it, and then got congratulated for the goal. There is no other way to explain it. He had no intention of telling the referee what he had done either."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham boss Richardson did concede that while frustrating to be on the end of Bamford's goal, it did not cost his side the game and he took time to praise Leeds for their 'quality' as they continue their push for promotion.