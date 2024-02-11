Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Luton Town striker Calvin Andrew believes Premier League relegation last season allowed Crysencio Summerville to take centre stage at Leeds United.

A brace at Elland Road piled more misery on Rotherham United, with Patrick Bamford netting the other goal for Daniel Farke’s men. Summerville took his tally to 14 for the season - three behind Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With many expecting Wilfried Gnonto to come into his own in 2023-24, it has been Summerville to emerge as United’s talisman. Reports have suggested a move could be on the cards this summer and Leeds must earn promotion to keep him.

Two-and-a-half years remain on his contract which means the Whites are in no desperate need to sell. The £1million fee paid to Feyenoord now appears a bargain, with any potential suitor likely having to multiply that figure by 20.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, ex-striker Andrew insisted a silver lining of relegation was allowing talent like Summerville to develop. The 37-year-old also claimed the winger is “too good” for the Championship.

“Like I said, I’ve watched a lot of tape on him,” Andrew said. “Last season in the Premier League he showed real flashes of the quality he’s got. Stepping down a level couldn’t have been any better for him to come down, improve his game and show everyone what he’s capable of doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad