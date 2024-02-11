Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United impressive squad value compared to Leicester City, Southampton & other Championship teams

Where do Leeds United compare against the rest of the Championship?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT

Leeds United were extremely busy during the summer transfer window as they worked hard to prepare their best possible squad to push them back into the Premier League next season. The Whites are in with a very strong chance of securing automatic promotion as they battle Southampton and Ipswich Town for second spot.

Leeds splashed out on the likes of Joël Piroe and Ethan Ampadu to add to their ranks, meanwhile the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray continue to rise in market value. But how has all of this changed the value of Daniel Farke's first team overall?

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we've ordered each Championship club based on how much their current seniors squads are worth. Take a look below at where Leeds rank compared to their closest rivals this season.

Squad value: €15.5m (£13.2m)

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Squad value: €15.5m (£13.2m)

Squad value: €20.2m (£17.2m)

2. 23rd — Sheffield Wednesday

Squad value: €20.2m (£17.2m)

Squad value: €25.05m (£21.4m)

3. 22nd — Plymouth Argyle

Squad value: €25.05m (£21.4m)

Squad value: €32.28m (£27.5m)

4. 21st — Huddersfield Town

Squad value: €32.28m (£27.5m)

Squad value: €36.15m (£30.8m)

5. 20th — Queens Park Rangers

Squad value: €36.15m (£30.8m)

Squad value: €37.4m (£31.9m)

6. 19th — Preston North End

Squad value: €37.4m (£31.9m)

