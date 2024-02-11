Leeds United were extremely busy during the summer transfer window as they worked hard to prepare their best possible squad to push them back into the Premier League next season. The Whites are in with a very strong chance of securing automatic promotion as they battle Southampton and Ipswich Town for second spot.

Leeds splashed out on the likes of Joël Piroe and Ethan Ampadu to add to their ranks, meanwhile the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray continue to rise in market value. But how has all of this changed the value of Daniel Farke's first team overall?