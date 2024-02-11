Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham United at Elland Road. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Leeds United were dominant against their South Yorkshire visitors in a 3-0 victory over Rotherham United and although there was controversy in the game, it never felt like that would decide the contest because the Whites were so on song

Here's the YEP take:

Good day: Crysencio Summerville

Fifteen goals and eight assists for the season is, already, a very respectable end product haul for a winger but he's far from done yet. Against Rotherham, Summerville showed what makes him so dangerous for Championship defences. His quickness of thought and foot takes him away from markers in a flash and he is a nightmare to challenge in the area. In truth he should have had a hat-trick but no one was complaining after that ice-cool Panenka spot-kick. What's more, helping Leeds to win the game by the half hour mark allowed him to come off and put his feet up so he can go again on Tuesday night.

Good day: Georginio Rutter

The man is a menace. Setting up Summerville's first goal took Rutter to 11 assists for the season and the way he did it was so typical of him. His ability to glide away from challenges and leave defenders in his wake takes Leeds United into space and puts opposition sides on their heels and off balance. Rotherham simply could not contain him. If he was as consistent with his finishing as he is with his creating, he probably wouldn't be anywhere near the Championship.

Bad day: Two of the officials

An apology for failing to spot the handball, or failing to be convinced enough by what it was they saw in order to give it, did not ease Rotherham's pain. Leam Richardson had complaints over the behaviour of assistant referee Nick Hopton, who exchanged views frankly with the visitors on a couple of occasions and exchanged jokey words with Bamford about the handball. Leeds also had complaints over his and referee Andy Madley's inability to spot a wild foul on Willy Gnonto. When Madley got in Rutter's way to halt the Frenchman's progress it summed up his afternoon.

Off-camera moments

A couple of lucky fans posing for a photo with Archie Gray before the game and then finding themselves surrounded by Leeds United players who suddenly gathered behind them after their pre-match walk around the pitch.

Georginio Rutter down on his haunches, stretching, after the possession game during the warm-up. Performance coach Chris Domogalla approached for a chat, and the two conversed again as the players finished their warm-up, but neither man tried to attract the attention of any of the medical team. There was little in Rutter's performance to suggest a problem.

Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo discussing some tactical aspect as Leeds prepared to huddle inside their own half just before kick-off. Referee Madley and Bamford sharing a joke before the game began, the official grabbing the striker by the very arm he would later score with. Richardson, in the Millers technical area, was incensed at the opening goal and remonstrated with the officials.

Assistant referee Hopton in a frank exchange of views with the Rotherham bench after Peltier gave him stick over a throw-in awarded to Leeds. Peltier then had a little tug on Gnonto's shirt off the ball, having earlier faced suggestions that he caught Rodon off the ball. Hopton had some words with Peltier as the two teams came off at the break and Sam Clucas had to be pulled away from the official, while keeper Johansson went to try and speak with the referee over the Bamford opener. A huge roar went up around the same time as Southampton's scoreline against Huddersfield flashed up on the big screen.

Richardson unable to help himself as he passed a stray ball in the Leeds technical area, attempting a few keepyups. Farke with a little word for Bamford as the striker came off with 15 minutes remaining. The Leeds manager grabbed Mateo Joseph for a few words of what looked like encouragement at full-time.