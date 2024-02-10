Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Millers found themselves one-nil down early into the first half after Bamford appeared to guide the ball into the net via his arm. Referee Andy Madley and his assistants saw no issue with the goal and awarded Leeds their advantage, which the Whites subsequently added to, twice, through Crysencio Summerville.

Speaking after the match, Richardson said: "They're a good team. They do that to most teams here. We wanted to take part in the game, take certain moments, very aware of their threats, they have goals across their front line.

"The first was disappointing, I think it's an easy decision, but officials have a million and one decisions. Andy [Madley] has apologised, I didn't really enjoy the linesman on this side laughing and joking with Patrick Bamford, that's unprofessional.

"I don't want to guess, but I think it's unprofessional to joke with a player who has cheated them out of a decision and potentially a result as well. That's for them to take forward."

Junior Firpo's low cross from the left-hand side ricocheted up off the leg of a Millers defender before the point of Bamford's elbow seemed to connect with the airborne ball a few yards from goal, which ultimately put Leeds in front.

"If our striker had put his arm forward and nicked a goal, would I tell him to go to the ref and chalk it off, probably no? Half-time, he apologised because he wasn't fully committed to the decision, he didn't want to guess. He spoke to Patrick and he said yeah it hit my arm and went in. It always seems to come around at these places but we'll move on."

Rotherham remain bottom of the Championship table with one win in their last 19 league meetings. Richardson did not hide from the fact his side were outplayed for large parts of the game at Elland Road, but did take issue with the awarding of Leeds' opener, which he felt changed the complexion of the match.