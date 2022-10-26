Leeds United fans will love what Jeff Stelling has said about the Whites during a conversation about Jesse Marsch. Pressure is building on Marsch as the Whites slide down the table amid a torrid run of form. Leeds continued their poor run with a defeat to Fulham last weekend, and that result has seen huge questions asked of Marsch.

Some are suggesting he should get the sack, while the board are remaining patient, not wanting to get into the habit of sacking managers quickly. Though, they equally don’t want to be sucked into the thick of a relegation battle, and while it is still early, Leeds are in danger of doing just that.

As usual in the Premier League, pundits have been discussing the topic regularly over recent days, and the issue came up during Sky Sports News’ Soccer Special on Tuesday night. During the show, host Jeff Stelling questioned Leeds’ decision to stick with Marsch for now.

“He’s got nine points from 11 games,” he said. “If you look back at the start of last season, Marcelo Bielsa got 11 points in 11 games and he got the sack. If you look at those available, (Mauricio) Pochettino and Rafa Benitez.”

At that point, pundit Clinton Morrison jumped in to question one of the names thrown out by Stelling, saying: “No disrespect but I don’t think Pochettino wants that.”

Leeds fans will love what Stelling replied, with the much-loved host simply saying: “They’re a big club.”

In truth, the Whites are probably some way away from attracting a manager like Pochettino, who wants to be competing in Europe, while there is a big question over whether fans would like Rafa Benitez given the style associated with the Spanish boss.