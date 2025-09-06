There was a slightly disappointing end to what has been a busy summer transfer window for Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United - but there is a feeling that it came to a rather underwhelming end on deadline day.

The Whites wasted little time in boosting their Championship title-winning squad with 10 new additions at a combined cost of around £100 million. A new goalkeeper arrived when a deal for Lyon star Lucas Perri was secured and defensive reinforcements came in the form of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two new midfielders arrived as the Whites sealed moves for Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and the forward line was boosted with a move for AC Milan winger Noah Okafar and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

However, there was a desire to add another winger to Daniel Farke’s squad and a firm move was made for Fulham star Harry Wilson on deadline day. The deal appeared to be progressing towards a successful conclusion and a deal sheet was submitted to the Premier League to allow for extra-time to finalise the move. However, Wilson remained at Craven Cottage when the additional time ran out and Leeds were left both frustrated and disappointed.

But what happened during the final hours of the summer transfer window as Leeds’ move for the Wales international collapsed at a late stage?

What did Graham Smyth say about Harry Wilson’s failed move to Leeds United?

Graham Smyth talks Leeds United. | Yorkshire Evening Post.

He told the Inside Elland Road podcast: “They went into it in a scarcely believable position, really, because we knew all along that they still wanted, well, we all felt, I say we, because I think that's a generally accepted position now, that most people felt they needed attackers, plural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds felt there was one vacancy to fill, a right-wing 10 blend who could take set pieces, the tricky kind of incisive passer with a bit of magic, perhaps, something a bit different. That's what they felt they wanted. And when Buonanotte didn't happen, because it ran into the Chelsea difficulties, then they switched their attention to Harry Wilson.

“Now, over the weekend, they were led to believe that Harry Wilson had been told, you can get a move if certain conditions are met. Leeds feel like they more than met those conditions. And Fulham were obviously doing their own bit of business.

“I think they spent nearly 90 million euros, didn't they, on wingers, on deadline day, which is probably why they were considering letting Wilson out. But for some reason, where Leeds say they were given encouragement to sign a deal sheet and get an extra two hours to get it done, Fulham decided they were not going to sell Harry Wilson and Leeds were left after the deadline without filling that spot. And then the meltdown ensued.”

Your next Leeds United read: Setback for Leeds United ace on international duty amid full shift