Leeds United transfer blow as Premier League rivals plan 'significant' move

The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for Saturday's visit to Premier League rivals Fulham.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is closed for business - but Leeds United’s main priority for the January transfer window also seems obvious.

The Whites’ hierarchy spent around £100 million adding ten new faces to Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad as the former Norwich City head coach prepared his side to take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Farke’s men have made a positive start to life in the top flight after collecting four points from their opening three games of the campaign - but they have only scored one goal during that time and that has led to suggestions a striker will be targeted in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free agents Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were secured during the summer and AC Milan’s versatile forward Noah Okafor also arrived at Elland Road before last Monday’s deadline. Several strikers were also linked with the Whites with the likes of Roma’s Artem Dovbyk and Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz amongst a long list of forwards said to be on the radar. Interest in the latter is believed to remain alive - but a recent report has suggested Leeds may have to turn their focus elsewhere.

Speaking ahead of his side’s 1-1 home draw with Manchester United when talk over Muniz’s future had ramped up with the final week of the transfer window approaching, Fulham manager Marco Silva hinted the Cottagers were keen to ‘renew his contract’ and see off interest in his services.

He said: “He's in contention (to face Manchester United), completely. Rodrigo is likely to stay with us, let's hope we can renew his contract. I'm very, very pleased that we have interest for Rodrigo, we cannot be scared about it. It's a very good sign. It's up to us as a football club to be resilient, to be resistant, to negotiate and to say no. I don't want to lose Rodrigo."

What has been said about Rodrigo Muniz’s Fulham future?

Chiedozie Ogbene appears to be closing in on a loan move from Ipswich Town to Sheffield United. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

GiveMeSport have now claimed Fulham now need to ‘show their commitment’ to Muniz after their decision to reject an offer believed to be worth around £43 million from Serie A club Atalanta denied the striker an opportunity to compete in this season’s Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report suggests the Cottagers will offer fresh terms to the striker in an attempt to persuade him of their long-term ambitions and any new agreement would include ‘a significant pay rise’. GiveMeSport also claim the Fulham hierarchy ‘accept’ Muniz’s current salary does not represent his importance to their squad and reveal Silva ‘will not be satisfied’ if the striker is allowed to depart the club.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United news as January target identified and star criticised for error