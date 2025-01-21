Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United could be forced to enter the transfer market for defensive reinforcements.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Leeds United reignite summer interest in Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele this month.

Omobamidele is expected to leave Forest before the February 3 deadline in search of more regular football, having played just one game all season and none in the Premier League. Reports quickly linked the 22-year-old with a move to Elland Road with some even suggesting talks were underway over a loan-to-buy deal.

Daniel Farke has regularly insisted the club will ‘stay awake’ this month in case an injury forces them into the market, and that scenario may come true at the back with concern over the length of Pascal Struijk’s absence. The Dutchman is currently expected to be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury but that could quickly turn into three months, if further scans show tendon involvement.

Omobamidele transfer latest

A three-month absence would likely encourage Leeds to sign defensive reinforcements this month and with little time to act, previous targets could be revisited. And Smyth believes summer interest in Omobamidele, coupled with his current availability, could make a January approach possible.

“He was a player that was liked in a previous window, genuinely,” he told The Square Ball. “But he hadn’t been a target this window prior to Struijk. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was on a list and will be revisited after Struijk’s injury.”

Should Leeds decide to rekindle their interest in Omobamidele, then several factors will lean in their favour. The Republic of Ireland international has long been expected to leave the City Ground this month and one of Forest’s coaching staff, Andy Reid, even came out to suggest as much recently.

Forest’s Omobamidele stance

“It’s been a tough period for him, opportunities have been limited,” Reid told Off The Ball when quizzed on Omobamidele. “He needs to go play football – I’d imagine he will find something that lets him get on the football pitch. He’s somebody that I worked with at the Ireland under 18s, he’s a great lad and I think he’ll have a really good career. But he needs to play some football.”

Farke might also hope to lean on his relationship with Omobamidele, having overseen his senior football breakthrough at Norwich City. The defender earned his first-team debut at Carrow Road before a first ever Premier League appearance against Arsenal - both coming under the now-Leeds boss.

Ethan Ampadu filled in comfortably at centre-back during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, reuniting with Joe Rodon to form Farke’s ‘Welsh wall’. But the club captain’s presence was missed in midfield and the Whites boss admitted after full-time that it was not a permanent solution.

Farke was unable to provide a fresh update on Struijk during his Monday evening press conference, with further scans expected once the swelling goes down. Those assessments will likely take place later this week, with hope of more clarity ahead of next week’s trip to Burnley.