Leeds United boss Daniel Farke reveals injury latest amid major Norwich City absence, new injury and Aaronson assessment
Leeds will be hoping to maintain their excellent home form on Wednesday night as Farke’s former employers visit Elland Road in the Championship.
Norwich will be without star man and division top scorer Borja Sainz who is serving a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent. The Spaniard has scored 15 times in the Championship this season and will be a big miss for the visiting Canaries.
United, meanwhile, will have to do without Pascal Struijk, Patrick Bamford and potentially Brenden Aaronson after the latter picked up a knock to the ankle during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Struijk and Bamford remain sidelined with hamstring issues.
Farke on Sainz's absence for Norwich
A player like Borja Sainz scored many goals, you’re aware of this player. For Sheff Wed it was Josh Windass, you highlight a bit more, plays with confidence and rhythm. It’s good when you don’t have to highlight too many players. He’s an important player but it doesn’t change what we expect too much in tactical terms.
Farke on Perkins wanted by Leyton Orient permanently
I don’t speak too much about players who are out on loan, they are also our players but I want to not disturb them with too many messages. I don’t like recalls. It’s important if we send someone out on loan, it’s important what we want to see is they’re fully committed to their club, when they have to fight and there’s competition, it’s important for them to face it and grow by it. Not too many comments on my side. I want to focus on the players who are here and we’ll see what the future brings.
Farke on when Gruev and Firpo are ready to start again
Every training day is beneficial for them and important for them. 25 or 28 mins for Ilia were pretty important for him. Junior got a few mins in the cup game, after being out for such a long time it’s not easy to be back but they’ve played many, many games. Sam Byram and Jayden Bogle doing well, competition, I like what I’m seeing in training. Not too far from being able to start again.
Farke on backroom staff
It’s also good that they’re not much in the spotlight, can concentrate on proper work. It’s good to have a group all on the same page. Worked with them all for years. Pretty careful picking my staff members, want best possible staff members in quality and personality, perfect blend and mix. Chris Domogalla head of performance, works close with physios and sports scientists. Eddie as traditional assistant coach, overseeing special parts. Christopher John leads the analysis department, analysing opponents but also our own games. Important for me that we discuss a lot, I want their opinions, quite often to be honest controversial, important to have this tension and other perspectives and views. We know what we want to have.
Farke on Junior Firpo's future
Too many matches for that at the moment and also wanted him to concentrate on his rehab then finding his rhythm back. January not the time to speak about this. Recruitment is pretty busy, there will be more relaxed times during the season to speak about it.
Farke on James Debayo and potential loan
I think it’s important we’re not overdoing it. With Pascal out at the moment and availability of Max Wober, I’m a bit careful in doing this. It makes sense to give young player a loan and grow his personality and get this game-time. It would be beneficial for James perhaps but also in terms of quality numbers, the group is not getting too small. It’s a possibility but at the moment I would say a small possibility.
Farke on the transfer window dynamic
We know each other on a personal level. I’ve worked with Adam [Underwood] in this role, also with Alex [Davies] as a scout, we’ve had conversations now more regular and intense. Credit to them, what I like about them is they’re club-developed. One of our own for years, perfect on a personal level and I like they have white blood in their veins. They’re still just thinking about Leeds and what we want to achieve. Really good conversations, they’re doing really well in new jobs.
Farke on Norwich
After one, two poor results they’re highly motivated, especially away game when not under that much pressure. Nobody expects too much at Elland Road. They’re all more or less tight games except the second leg semi final in play-offs. They’re a good group. I’d compare them a bit like Sheffield Wednesday who go for it and play with intensity, want to press high. It’s a similar area in the table like Sheffield. I think they’ll be desperate to look for late push into the play-offs. Struggling in last weeks due to injuries. Josh Sargent is back, top striker in this league, pretty beneficial to have him back available. Still a pretty dangerous side, one I rate highly, a bit like [Wednesday].
Farke on training adjustments
Today was for the players who were involved yesterday, a recovery session. Not a tactical session where you put lots of load in. Today was like a small group of training, then not possible to work on team tactical behaviour that much. Tomorrow is the only session we have to work a bit on it but it’s not like we’ll have a session just to try one player [in a different position] or for No. 10, whoever is perhaps missing. Try to be there with a proper team session, prepare all the lads for Norwich. It won’t be the case that we adapt too much. More important to prepare in general.
Farke on Gnonto
He was involved in many starting lineups, not in last games, sometimes just on the bench but this is also due to the Championship. 46 games, you sometimes have dip in form or period when you need to be rested so you can’t play all 46. Overall I’m happy with his development as a person and player. He takes on more responsibility, gets much more professional, more mobile on the pitch, not too static like a winger just waiting to get the ball, much more lively and adventurous. Overloading less predictable areas compared to last season. Only thing lacking a little bit at the minute is end product, something he can add. His workload is really good, appearance on training pitch, always in a good mood. He has competition in his position, players who are delivering with goals and assists. Overall pretty happy what Willy’s doing and backing him to find goalscoring boots again in the upcoming weeks.
Farke on team news
The turnaround is not too bad, again a home game and three proper nights of sleep between games. Could also be we rotate a little bit. In terms of injuries, bit difficult at the moment. Brenden looks okay, he got a hit to his ankle, late call with him. Nothing major to confirm but definitely late decision. A bit carefully optimistic. Manor Solomon is a doubt, hamstring problems today, felt it at the end of the game, have to assess him a bit more. Doubtful he’s available - 50-50 at the moment.
