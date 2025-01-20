He was involved in many starting lineups, not in last games, sometimes just on the bench but this is also due to the Championship. 46 games, you sometimes have dip in form or period when you need to be rested so you can’t play all 46. Overall I’m happy with his development as a person and player. He takes on more responsibility, gets much more professional, more mobile on the pitch, not too static like a winger just waiting to get the ball, much more lively and adventurous. Overloading less predictable areas compared to last season. Only thing lacking a little bit at the minute is end product, something he can add. His workload is really good, appearance on training pitch, always in a good mood. He has competition in his position, players who are delivering with goals and assists. Overall pretty happy what Willy’s doing and backing him to find goalscoring boots again in the upcoming weeks.