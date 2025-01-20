Leeds United promotion rivals make surprise signing of Championship winner and experienced midfielder
Shelvey, 32, has been playing in Turkey for the past 18 months after leaving Nottingham Forest with whom he had a brief stint.
The 2016/17 Championship winner left St James' Park for the City Ground but soon found himself plying his trade in Turkey's top flight with Caykur Rizespor. After a season with the Super Lig club, Shelvey joined Eyupspor, where he mutually terminated his contract last month before returning to England.
Burnley are currently third in the Championship after drawing with fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland last weekend. The Clarets are three points behind Daniel Farke's league leaders and have added vast experience to Scott Parker's ranks this month with Ashley Barnes re-signing on a free transfer, as well as the latest Shelvey addition.
Shelvey has 278 Premier League appearances to his name, as well as 70 outings in the second tier and was among the division's best-performing midfielders under Rafael Benitez when Newcastle were crowned champions in 2017.
Given Shelvey had dropped off the English footballing radar over the past year-and-a-half, his Burnley move has come somewhat out of the blue.
Whilst it is expected the 32-year-old has been training individually since returning from Turkey, he has just 202 minutes of football to his name since the beginning of this season and may not be up to speed fitness-wise for a short while.
Leeds visit Turf Moor next Monday evening in a reverse fixture of the game which took place at Elland Road earlier in the campaign finishing 1-0 to the Clarets.
