Leeds United's newest signing Josuha Guilavogui hopes to have a positive impact on the club's younger players off the pitch during his short spell at Elland Road.

The 34-year-old signed on a free transfer earlier this week and quickly made his candidacy as a dressing room leader known during his first interview with club media.

Guilavogui's arrival was unexpected, somewhat, considering Leeds did not foresee a scenario in which they would lose both holding midfielders in such a short space of time, for such a lengthy period.

Having played extensively in France and Germany's top flights throughout a milestone-laden career, Guilavogui naturally brings a wealth of experience and knowledge he will be able to impart to younger members of Daniel Farke's first-team group.

"When you are now 34, you can bring something else, not only on the pitch," Guilavogui explained.

"I'm a football player and I'd love to play until I'm 45 years old, but to open the eyes and know that if you really want to help the team, you have to help your teammates. That's why I was captain everywhere I played, because I'm someone always thinking about how can I make my teammate better," he added.

Guilavogui made clear his strength of feeling to represent Leeds in a post shared on social media, which read: "Today, I have stars in my eyes and I just want to enjoy this amazing moment with all of YOU.

"It’s now up to me to give my best and pay tribute to all those who wore this jersey before me. It is both an honour and a tremendous responsibility."

The former France international could be involved this weekend against Bristol City, pending international clearance and receipt of a work permit. Club captain Ethan Ampadu, meanwhile, remains sidelined until the New Year.

What is the current captaincy situation at Elland Road?

Currently, Pascal Struijk has the Whites’ armband as one of two appointed vice-captains, along with Illan Meslier. However, Guilavogui’s pedigree and presence is likely to mean United will benefit from a different source of leadership.