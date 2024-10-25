Only in the Carabao Cup have the Robins been defeated at home this season, meaning Leeds must be at their best to come away with all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Farke will be without Junior Firpo for the trip to the south-west as the full-back serves a one-match suspension after accruing five bookings. His squad may be bolstered by new addition Josuha Guilavogui, however, who signed a deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

If the Frenchman is to be involved, it will most likely be as an unused substitute.

Here is the YEP's take on the XI Farke will select.

