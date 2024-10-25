Leeds United lineup vs Bristol City predicted as Daniel Farke makes three changes amid Josuha Guilavogui decision

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 25th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

Leeds United visit Ashton Gate this weekend where hosts Bristol City have proved difficult to beat with Daniel Farke making at least one change to the side which defeated Watford on Tuesday.

Only in the Carabao Cup have the Robins been defeated at home this season, meaning Leeds must be at their best to come away with all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Farke will be without Junior Firpo for the trip to the south-west as the full-back serves a one-match suspension after accruing five bookings. His squad may be bolstered by new addition Josuha Guilavogui, however, who signed a deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

If the Frenchman is to be involved, it will most likely be as an unused substitute.

Here is the YEP's take on the XI Farke will select.

Has redeemed himself in recent weeks with a clean sheet against Sheffield United and a few important stops versus Watford.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Has redeemed himself in recent weeks with a clean sheet against Sheffield United and a few important stops versus Watford.

Remains on four yellow cards and walks the suspension tightrope but has been much improved during Leeds' six-game unbeaten spell.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Remains on four yellow cards and walks the suspension tightrope but has been much improved during Leeds' six-game unbeaten spell.

Didn't put a foot wrong against Watford in midweek and is in a good rhythm at the moment. Almost an everpresent throughout 2024.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Didn't put a foot wrong against Watford in midweek and is in a good rhythm at the moment. Almost an everpresent throughout 2024.

At fault for Leeds' concession at home to Watford, but has set the standard with his performances throughout this season, especially as stand-in skipper.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

At fault for Leeds' concession at home to Watford, but has set the standard with his performances throughout this season, especially as stand-in skipper.

The first of three changes to the lineup. Byram tends to be the preferred option at left-back off the bench by Farke, therefore in Firpo's absence it makes sense that he would slot in.

5. LB: Sam Byram

The first of three changes to the lineup. Byram tends to be the preferred option at left-back off the bench by Farke, therefore in Firpo's absence it makes sense that he would slot in.

Another impressive display in midweek. Fast becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

Another impressive display in midweek. Fast becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.

