Leeds United have already added a number of new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United remain hopeful they can add a new striker to their squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month.

As it stands with just over a week to go until the start of the new Premier League season, former Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha remains the only attacking addition made by the Whites during what has already been a hectic summer at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Links with attacking players have arrived on a daily basis with the likes of Roma star Artem Dovbyk, Lecce frontman Nikola Krstovic and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson all named as potential targets. However, the latter has now joined Premier League rivals West Ham United and any moves for Dovbyk, Krstovic and Calvert-Lewin have failed to come to frustration despite reports to the contrary.

The latest name to be suggested as a Whites target is former Newcastle and Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is said to be set to leave Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal two years after making a lucrative move to the Gulf state. Little is known of what transfer fee would be involved in any deal to bring the Serbian striker back to the Premier League - but the YEP’s Graham Smyth believes there is another ‘big sticking point’ that could mean the deal remains unlikely at this point in time.

What has Graham Smyth said about Leeds United’s interest in Aleksandar Mitrovic?

United have been linked with a shock move for Mitrovic and Amorim would like to sign players with Premier League experience. | Getty Images

He told the Inside Elland Road podcast: “Mitrovic is an interesting one because he meets the profile in terms of size and physicality, not so much in age, but the big sticking point with Mitrovic before anything can happen for Leeds United would be wages. When you’re on hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, plural, you’re going to have to accept a whacking great wage cut to come to Leeds because that’s not in their gift to give that kind of money.

“I don’t know what Mitrovic is like either. I know he’s a pretty nasty character on the pitch, I don’t mind that at all. Somebody at Leeds said to me this summer in a half-jokey way, they were talking about the quality of the humanity they’ve brought in and what great blokes they have got this summer. They said you almost need a rogue to throw in there as a cat among the pigeons. Maybe there is room for one of those yet and I wouldn’t mind them signing a big and nasty centre forward who is going to batter centre halves week-in, week-out and score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was up until the last Premier League season, he was viewed as an inbetweener. A player too good for the Championship, not quite good enough for the Premier League, but I think he put that to bed and then went and took the mercenary route, taking the Middle Eastern money. I struggle to see that one happening unless something miraculous can happen in terms of wages.”

Your next Leeds United read: Graham Smyth predicts next Leeds United transfer moves amid El Khannouss and Schmidt updates