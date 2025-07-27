Premier League logo. | Getty Images

Latest Premier League transfer news and rumours during the summer window including Leeds United, Liverpool and Newcastle

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a busy summer for a lot of sides across the Premier League as we edge closer and closer to the new season which starts next month.

The summer transfer window has been especially busy for the likes of Liverpool, while Leeds United have also made seven signings. Newcastle United have been more quiet and could be set for major disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we look at the latest Premier League transfer rumours involving Leeds United and their rivals.

Leeds transfer twist

The potential of Rodrigo Muniz to Leeds United has taken a transfer twist. The Fulham striker has been a target for the Whites this summer and news developments could help the club.

It’s now believed that Fulham are eager to spend money in the transfer window, which could be a knock-on impact from receiving money from a sale of Muniz, and spending the profit.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Fulham have made an approach for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Muniz’s transfer fee is expected to be in the region of £26m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool to offload two star favourites

West Ham are reportedly in line to sign two of Liverpool’s rising stars as Arne Slot’s squad becomes increasingly more competitive to break into.

Both Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton, who are two of the most well-known Liverpool academy graduates, have been poised to make the move to east London. 22-year-old Morton is currently valued at £15m and Elliot, also 22, sitting at £50m, due to his Champions League experience.

According to reports, the Hammers would be unable to cough up such a deal. However, the recent indications that Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of all gambling and misconduct charges by the FA could open up some much needed cash with his innocence now likely to put a potential move away from Stratford back on the table.

£95k-a-week star ‘surplus’ to West Ham requirements

West Ham star Emerson has been told he is now ‘surplus’ to the club following the club’s recent acquisitions of Kyle Walker-Peters and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC’s Sami Mokbel, the £95,000-a-week star Emerson is ‘nursing a minor back injury’ and as such has not travelled with the squad for pre-season training.

However, it has now been reported, as per GiveMeSport, that the Italian international was told he could leave the London Stadium this summer, despite having been a regular feature in the club’s starting XI since he joined the east London club from Chelsea in 2022.

Newcastle target ‘not for sale’

Newcastle have been admiring Brentford’s Yoane Wissa throughout this summer transfer window and have reportedly held a series of discussions regarding a potential move following Callum Wilson’s departure.

The most recent approach indicated that the Magpies would be willing to pay around £30 million for the Bees man, with a further £5m in add-ons also included. According to reports from The Northern Echo, the Gtech Community Stadium side, however, broke off discussions yesterday, confirming to their Premier League rivals that the 28-year-old is not for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa reportedly is hopeful of the move to St James’ Park as feels it could be his best chance at Champions League football.

The DR Congo international has been valued by the west London club previously at £50 million and would mark the fourth high profile star to leave Brentford this summer after head coach Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur and both Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo bid their farewells.