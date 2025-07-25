Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window

There has been growing talk around the future of Leeds target Igor Paixao and it seems as though the club have made their move after a deal failed to be agreed by frontrunners in the race, Marseille and the Brazilians’ club Feyenoord.

The Whites have made a bid in excess of a hefty £26m for the 25-year-old winger, according to YEP’s Graham Smyth. Sky Sports News also report that the club have been “biding their time” as Ligue 1 side Marseille tried to get a deal over the line.

Leeds have come in with a similar bid to that which Marseille have been struggling to agree a deal with, but the Elland Road club are believed to be offering more in add-ons.

Negotiations continue for the Eredivisie attacker who contributed with 26 goals and assists in 34 league games for the side that finished third. Daniel Farke has been keen for the club to make a move for a marquee wide player this summer, and if this deal can be agreed, then Paixao will be just that.

Championship sides an option for unwanted Bamford

Another Championship side have been linked with a move for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who has been told he is free to leave the club this summer.

Newly promoted Championship club Birmingham City are the latest reported to be eyeing up a move for the Englishman, according to TeamTalk, who also report interest from fellow Championship sides Coventry City and Bamford’s former club, Middlesbrough.

Leeds boss Farke told BBC Sport he’s had a conversation with the striker and explained that he’s not part of the club’s plans in the Premier League.

"I had a really open and honest conversation with Patrick, which was important,” he said. “He knows how much I rate him as a player and I would have preferred a fit Patrick Bamford for the last two seasons, but he is a player who needs to be the main man.

"He needs an arm round the shoulder after some difficult seasons. I was not willing to tell him he was the main man at Premier League level. In the second day of pre-season, I got him into my office and told him he is not in my plans for the upcoming season.

"It would have been easy for me to hide behind the sporting director or wait until we got someone else in, but he has done so much for this club, he deserves respect and transparency. I will treat this situation as respectfully as possible, but there comes a moment when you can't carry on with five or six strikers.”

A couple of Leeds’ Premier League rivals have also been linked with a move, with Sunderland and Burnley thought to be interested.

