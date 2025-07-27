The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany against Paderborn.

Leeds United will spend two more days in Germany before heading back home to finalise their Premier League preparations.

Sunday will bring more training sessions and they will be back out on the grass at their team base in Harsewinkel on Monday morning before travelling back to West Yorkshire. Here's the YEP take on the second game of the trip.

Good day

Luis Engelns

The 18-year-old gave a very good account of himself against his dad's side. He looked good on the ball and though he was bodied a couple of times, he looked far from out of place against a big, physical newly-promoted Premier League side.

Willy Gnonto

If you're allowed to call something 'vintage' when it comes to such a young player, then the goal was vintage Gnonto. Picked it up, beat a man, drove it low and hard into the bottom corner. That's where he's really dangerous. His performance was lively and he looked to be enjoying every second of it.

Jaka Bijol

A full 90-minute run out and an impressive display from the centre-half. He and Joe Rodon looked very solid together, both made decent recovery runs, won headers and tackles. It evidently has the makings of an important partnership.

Bad day

Dan James

A frustrating half of football for the winger, who hasn't looked back to his best yet so far in his pre-season outings. His pace is always a factor but timing, awareness and touch have all looked a little rusty so far.

Off-camera moments

Kit man Chris Beasley showing off his long throw with the Bundesliga ball that would be used in the first half.

Backroom staff keeping the ball up between themselves.

Daniel Farke's son Luis Engelns coming out for a look at the pitch with a couple of team-mates after arriving at the ground.

New signing Lucas Perri wandering out onto the pitch with his new team-mates and having a look at the Bundesliga ball.

One of Leeds' security team enthusiastically applauding from the stands as the goalkeepers came onto the pitch to warm up, to Karl Darlow's delight.

Gabriel Gudmundsson emerging with a pair of boots in his hand and a pair on his feet, shuffling and twisting on the turf to decide which he would wear before laying down the pair in his hands. Ao Tanaka later carefully picked up and removed Gudmundsson's boots from the pitch.

"If they give us the space, we use it”...

Paderborn keeper Markus Schubert giggling at Lukas Nmecha's attempt at a fancy flick. The former Germany Under 21 players then shared an embrace before heading down the tunnel.

Ampadu validating Joe Rodon's choice to go over the top with a ball that found James offside, saying: "If they give us the space, we use it."

Leeds MD Robbie Evans watching on from the top of the main stand at Paderborn's ground, along with sporting director Adam Underwood.

Rodon greeting the half-time whistle with a four-letter expletive.

Sebastiaan Bornawu doing his bit as a kit man, ferrying a bag of Bundesliga balls to the side of the pitch as Leeds swapped to the Premier League ball for the second half. Engelns came off in the second half and walked down past the Leeds technical area where he and his dad shared a smile and a slap of the hands but no words.

Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten discussing the new rule infringement with Karl Darlow at full-time. The keeper was pinged for holding the ball too long and conceded a corner, but as Wootten pointed out Darlow was in the motion of kicking it when the whistle sounded to penalise him.