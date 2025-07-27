Leeds United transfer news and rumours ahead of the new Premier League season next month

Leeds United are deep in the throes of pre-season training with their next friendly taking place in six days as they welcome La Liga’s Villarreal to Elland Road.

The match-up against the Spanish giants comes shortly after the Whites undertook two behind-closed-doors matches in Germany against third tier club SC Verl and second-tier side Paderborn, with a 4-1 win over the former and a 3-2 win over a club that saw Daniel Farke’s son play in midfield.

It’s been a busy summer for the Yorkshire side as they have now welcomed seven new faces to the club, but the consensus around Elland Road is that Leeds are far from finished in their recruitment drive.

Here is the latest news round-up from Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer Graham Smyth...

Farke’s positive transfer update

Farke has provided the Leeds fans with a positive update as their transfer summer continues. As reported by Smyth, Farke offered a ‘so far, so good’ verdict when asked about the ongoing business.

The German then followed this up by adding that the recruitment department at the club are fulfilling what was planned ‘step by step’.

While Lucas Perri marks the seventh new footballer to arrive at Elland Road, Farke has already signed Sean Longstaff from Newcastle, ex-Lille star Gabriel Gudmundsson, former Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol, and the ex-Wolfsburg stars Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds boss on ‘difficult position’

The Leeds boss has confirmed everyone at Elland Road ‘can’t wait’ for their new signing Lucas Perri to start, with his arrival in Yorkshire making him the fourth goalkeeper under contract at the club.

Perri, for whom Leeds paid €16 plus €2m in add-ons, has provided Leeds with added confidence and momentum to what Smyth described as a ‘difficult position’ for Farke last season.

Speaking after Perri’s contract was confirmed, the German 48-year-old said: “We’re all pretty happy that we have Lucas. I’ve mentioned that we are looking - apart from the central defence and central midfield - in all positions still for improvements and to strengthen the squad. And this is what we found with Lucas.

“We are all pretty happy that the deal is right now over the line and can’t wait that he can hopefully start with us pretty soon.”

Negotiations ‘ongoing’ for Brazilian star

Negotiations remain ‘ongoing’ with Dutch club Feyenoord over their Brazilian forward Igor Paixao as Smyth reported they are now wanting more than Leeds’ first offer.

This has not deterred the soon-to-be Premier League side, however, with the latest update from Fabrizio Romano claiming the Whites were ‘pushing with intention’ for Paixao and ‘closing in’ on the deal.

The Dutch side initially received a £26 million offer for the 25-year-old but reports from Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph have noted that the Elland Road club are ready to pay £28 million plus add-ons to secure the forward.

Leeds are, of course, not the only side interested in the 25-year-old with Ligue 1 giants Marseille recently having their own ‘final’ bid rejected. Sky Sports claims, however, that the French side remain in talks and that Serie A’s Roma are also continuing to monitor the situation.