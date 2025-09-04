Decisions have been taken on Leeds United men as the September internationals begin.

Just one Leeds United man starts and alongside a summer Whites transfer target as Wales kick-off the September internationals.

Whites quartet Joe Rodon, Dan James, Karl Darlow and Charlie Crew were all called up to Craig Bellamy’s Dragons squad for the September games featuring a World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan and friendly against Canada.

Two sidelined Leeds men missing from the squad

Rodon, though, was then withdrawn from the squad, joining Leeds team mate Ethan Ampadu in missing out as Ampadu recovers from an MCL injury.

Though no reason has been given for Rodon's exit, the YEP understands that he is expected to be fine to face Fulham on the other side of the international break.

Rodon was involved in a heavy mid-air collision during Saturday's game after winning a header and being caught by Will Osula. T

With Ampadu and Rodon missing for Wales, back-up Whites keeper Karl Darlow is the only Leeds player to start for the Dragons in Thursday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off against Kazakhstan for which deadline day Whites target Harry Wilson has also been handed a start.

Leeds pair Dan James and Charlie Crew are both on the bench.

The fixture is being broadcast live on BBC One, S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online and BBC Sport Website.