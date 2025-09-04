Leeds United give future stances on Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani

Leeds United have given their latest updates on the future of two players who have left on loan this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani left Leeds United on loan during the latest transfer window to join La Liga sides Mallorca and Valencia, respectively, despite being two highly thought-of young players when they first arrived at Elland Road.

Now, after helping the club win promotion to the Premier League last season, with Joseph contributing with six goals and assists and Ramazani notching eight goal contributions, they have been let go to continue their development elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Leeds managing director Robbie Evans said about Mateo Joseph

The Whites’ managing director Robbie Evans was asked by YEP: “Mateo Joseph didn't come out to Germany for the preseason tour and asked for a move away. What are your thoughts on that situation? Obviously, he's gone out on loan. Now, is there a future for him beyond that loan at Leeds?"

And Evans responded: "We think very highly of Mateo. He has all the same characteristics of the right profile, skill set, et cetera, to play at any league in Europe, including in the Premier League. He needs the minutes. And part of why his loan took as long as it did, is that every team that was trying to take him on loan was requiring a buy option for the same reason, and we simply said there's no way you're getting an option on this player.

“The only way Mateo was going on loan is if the door is open for us to have him back in this building. And so he's on a season-long loan, no buy option. And our hope is he has a phenomenal season in Mallorca and comes back. He's a favourite of the club, he's a favourite of the chairman, and so we hope he does great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Evans said about Largie Ramazani

On Ramazani’s future, Evans was asked to explain the thinking behind letting the Belgian leave on loan, and he explained: "Same story for Largie. Largie and Mateo are both wildly talented players who need the minutes, and Largie also has no buy option, because we insisted we have the option to bring him back to the club.

“So again, Largie was not getting the minutes he needed last season. This year, we've added Jack [Harrison] and Noah Okafor so for him to get the minutes he needs, he's better off playing in Spain, and he's being coached by someone that we know and trust, and we hope that's good for him, and that his future is open here, if that's the right thing for him and for the club."