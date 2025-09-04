Midfielder Sean Longstaff has assessed Leeds United’s start to the new Premier League campaign.

New Whites star Sean Longstaff has saluted Leeds United’s start to the new Premier League campaign and eyeing a big double boost after the international break.

Saturday evening’s goalless draw against the Magpies followed the previous weekend’s 5-0 defeat at Arsenal but opening weekend 1-0 win at home to Everton, putting Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted side on four points from three games played.

Back in the Premier League when the last six newly-promoted teams have all gone straight back down, Longstaff feels the haul is a very good return and also that the international break now comes at a good time for his side.

Leeds headed into the first pause to the season with key midfield men Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka injured and Longstaff says his men will be boosted by an “amazing” double boost upon the pair returning the other side of September’s internationals.

“I love watching him play every day”

Speaking to LUTV, Longstaff was asked if the international break would be timely and declared: "I think so, and to be honest it lets us get some of our players back as well.

"I think four points before the break is very good but also the break comes at a good time.

"Hopefully none of the lads going away get injured, hopefully they come back fully fit.

"But I think to get Ethan back who is a massive part of our team and Ao - I love watching him play every day - to get him back will be amazing.

"But it's a good start."