A Leeds United player experienced a setback amid a full shift on international duty.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ninety minutes for club was followed by 90 minutes for country for busy Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev - but this time amid a setback.

Gruev bagged his second Premier League start of the season in last weekend’s hosting of Newcastle United and came through his second 90 minutes of the campaign to help Daniel Farke’s side to a goalless draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gruev then flew out for international duty with Bulgaria and the 25-year-old was again named in the starting line-up for Thursday evening’s World Cup Qualifier at home to Spain.

Bulgaria, though, were dealt a setback in just the fifth minute as Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal fired the visitors into a fifth-minute lead which was doubled by Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella on the half-hour mark.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino then bagged a third for Spain seven minutes before the interval and his strike proved the last goal of the game in a 3-0 victory.

Gruev was one of just six Bulgaria players to play the full match but this time amid a setback, five days on from the point against the Magpies.