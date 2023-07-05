Farke will be in charge for the coming season after weeks of Leeds searching for a new boss. The club went through three managers last season, sacking Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia before eventually turning to Sam Allardyce, who ultimately failed to keep the Whites from suffering relegation back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allardyce’s shortcomings resulted in him being let go at the end of the season, and Leeds have been searching for a new manager since.

They have eventually decided on Farke, who will take the helm having already experienced two promotion campaigns with Norwich City in the past. The appointment gets approval from former White Strachan, who told Genting Casino: “He did well at Norwich, he got them up. They played some nice football in the Championship and he has a good reputation. I’m pleased the club are looking at a manager with a proven track record of getting a team promoted from the Championship.”

Speaking about the problems facing Farke at Leeds, Strachan added: “The problem is, the Norwich team that he managed, that was stable. Norwich was a stable club with a wage structure, no huge players or egos. He’s now going to a club where some of the players are on massive wages. I doubt he would have ever managed players that are being paid as much as some of the Leeds squad.

“I think that could give him some problems. There is also a huge amount of pressure from the fans that will want to see their club bounce back at the first attempt because they waited a very long time to get into the Premier League. I wish him the best of luck, I really do. There is no doubt about it, the Premier League is not going to be the same without Leeds United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strachan also detailed Leeds’ lack of planning for relegation amid a scramble to get everything in order over the last few weeks.