Leeds United supporters will be thrilled to learn that the club are reportedly set to announce their new head coach imminently after weeks of delays.

The Yorkshire Club had been linked with former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke ever since Sam Allardyce’s departure was confirmed and it now looks like the German could be unveiled ‘in the next 24 hours’. Meanwhile, there are also transfer news stories making headlines as the rumour mill keeps turning.

With a new manager finally confirmed the Whites will be able to properly get started on bringing in new players but the report claims the delay in getting Farke through the door at Elland Road ‘probably’ means they have missed out on one reported signing target. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Tuesday, July 4:

Leeds United to appoint Daniel Farke as new head coach in next 24 hours

Per a report from The Athletic, Leeds United are expected to appoint Daniel Farke as their new head coach in the next 24 hours. The arrival of the former Norwich City boss is described as ‘imminent’ having been expected to arrive in England on Monday night.

The Yorkshire club are still waiting for the club’s takeover to officially be confirmed by the English Football League, which is reportedly the cause of the delay in Farke’s appointment. However, the 46-year old is now likely to be unveiled before the takeover is approved with the same report claiming they do not feel they can delay his arrival beyond the first pre-season training session on Wednesday.

Burnley ‘closing in’ on Man City star as Leeds United dealt ‘major transfer blow’

According to Fotball League World, who reference Italian football journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is closing in on a move to Burnley. The Clarets will apparently pay a fee of around £14 million to bring the Englishman to Turf Moor.

