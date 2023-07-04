Gordon Strachan takes aim at Leeds United stars over relegation and sends stark transfer warning
Ex-Leeds United star Gordon Strachan has accused some of the Whites stars of not pulling their weight during the relegation battle.
The Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League in the season just gone, and they are now preparing for a Championship campaign likely under the hand of former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. It was a hugely-disappointing campaign and one that saw Leeds go through three managers, sacking Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia before winding up with Sam Allardyce for the final few games.
None of the three got the reaction they needed from the players, and while some of the blame may well fall with the decision-makers at the top, the players must be allocated with their own portion of the blame for relegation.
That’s something former Leeds star Strachan has outlined when discussing his old club’s current situation, believing the Whites may struggle to offload some of their players this summer.
“Moving players on that are not up for it will be a big problem,” Strachan told Genting Casino. “That is a major headache the club will have this summer. I’d be quite surprised if there are a lot of offers for some of these Leeds players. There are people in there, but I think the offers that will be coming into the club will be for the harder working players, not the flamboyant ones.
“There were a lot of players at Leeds who, when the chips were down, didn’t show up. They’ll be doubts about some of those players. Perhaps a few of those guys may move on loan, but permanent deals, sales, I think it will be really difficult to move some of these players on. When I look at the players that have come into the club over the last eighteen months, I think Leeds will struggle to move on most of them.”