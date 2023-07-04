There has been a long delay in Leeds United appointing Sam Allardyce’s successor at Elland Road but reports this morning suggest Whites supporters should expect an announcement at some point today.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is widely expected to be confirmed as the man who will be in the dugout when the 2023/24 EFL Championship season kicks off. Before then though, the German will be in for a busy few weeks of transfer business as the club finally get started on their summer dealings.

Most news in recent weeks has been about the first team stars who are expected to leave Elland Road and it appears that former Whites chief Andrea Radrizzani could be keen on bringing ‘multiple’ names from the Yorkshire club to his new side - Sampdoria. Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Everton are said to be targeting another Leeds star who is expected to be one of the club’s most in demand players this window. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday July 4:

Radrizzani ‘keen’ on ‘multiple’ Leeds United players for Serie A club

Football League World reports that Sampdoria are interested in signing Leeds United trio Diogo Monteiro, Leo Hjelde and Mateo Joseph in the summer transfer window. The Serie B club were bought by Andrea Radrizzani earlier this year with the Italian businessman having agreed to sell Leeds to 49ers Enterprises.

Much like United, Sampdoria are hoping to bounce back to the top flight after their relegation from Serie A last season. They have also had to bring in a new head coach this summer with former Juventus and Italy icon Andrea Pirlo the man taking charge.

Everton and Aston Villa ‘target’ Leeds United star

Per a report from Football Italia, Everton and Aston Villa are both interested in signing Leeds United’s Italian international forward Wilfred Gnoto this summer. It is also claimed that German side Freiburg are targeting the 19-year old.

