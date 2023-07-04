Farke’s four-year spell at Carrow Road saw him bring in 18 players on loan with varying degrees of success. While there were pragmatic additions such as goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, signed to provide competition to Tim Krul during 2019/20, there were also more proactive loan signings made such as Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur.

Skipp was an integral part of the Norwich squad which won the Championship title in 2020/21, starting 44 of a possible 46 league games before returning to parent club Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke also targeted Harrison Reed and Billy Gilmour on loan in 2017 and 2020, respectively, both of whom now represent Premier League clubs. Factoring in the Skipp signing, during three of Farke’s four-and-a-half seasons at the helm, Norwich signed young, British midfielders capable of progressing play through the thirds.

Daniel Farke has a tendency to pursue young, British midfielders in the loan market, owing to his track record at Norwich City. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Upon arriving at Leeds, Farke will assess the midfield options at his disposal before consulting transfers advisor Nick Hammond on who the club should look to target for his preferred style of possession-based football.

While luring the likes of Reed and Skipp back to the Championship could be considered fanciful at best, a loan move for ex-Chelsea youngster Gilmour might not be entirely out of the question.

The Scottish international has struggled for minutes since his Brighton and Hove Albion transfer last summer, playing just over 500 minutes of Premier League football in 2022/23. Despite this, he regularly features for Scotland and made 24 appearances whilst on loan at Norwich during the 2021/22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly, Gilmour did fall out of favour under Farke after initially beginning the season as first-choice, but that was in the top flight. With an additional season of domestic and international experience – coupled with the frustration of leaving Chelsea in pursuit of a clearer first-team pathway under Graham Potter, which was not forthcoming after the former Seagulls coach headed the other way – a loan approach for Gilmour to play for a manager he has worked under previously at a side likely to be competing at the top end of the Championship, could be enticing.