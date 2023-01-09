The January transfer window remains open and it has so far been reasonably quiet across the Premier League with not too many big deals being done.

Leeds United have already brought in Austrian centre back Maximilian Wober from RB Salzburg and could have more business concluded before their next Premier League fixture away to Aston Villa on Friday night. Meanwhile, other clubs across English football’s top flight continue to be linked with new signings. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Southampton are monitoring Celtic forward Daizen Maeda as Nathan Jones looks to bolster his attacking options in January (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are close to a breakthrough in talks to sign Villarreal winger Alex Moreno and are also confident of completing a forward signing soon (Football Insider)

Manchester City are expected to push through a deal for Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone, a 20-year old midfielder, this week (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are eyeing a swoop for Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko, the former Man City forward who is now 36-years old, to add firepower to their squad (Daily Mail)

Fulham have been linked with a move for Luton Town defender James Bree who has impressed the Premier League side with his performances for the EFL Championship outfit (Luton Today)

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as they prepare to sign a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris in the summer (The Telegraph)

Several Premier League teams including Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in signing Barcelona left back Alex Balde who is yet to agree a new deal at the Nou Camp (Sport.es)

Newcastle United see Bayern Leverkusen’s striker Moussa Diaby as a ‘dream’ signing and could make a move for the French striker in the summer having previously failed with a bid last year (Bild)