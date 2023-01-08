Sonny Perkins on Leeds United surprise, Jesse Marsch instruction and FA Cup history admission

Perkins wasn’t even born when Leeds suffered an FA Cup humbling at Cardiff back in January 2002 but the young striker proved United’s saviour in ensuring the Whites did not suffer the same fate 21 years on. Jesse Marsch’s side found themselves 2-0 down at the interval of Sunday’s third round tie in Wales after an awful first-half but Rodrigo pulled a goal back in the 65th minute less than five minutes after being brought on from the bench.

Leeds turned the screw and were awarded an 80th-minute penalty after defender Joel Bagan only stopped Junior Firpo equalising with a one-handed save that any goalkeeper would be proud of. Bagan was sent off and Rodrigo stepped up to take the spot kick only to see his effort saved by Cardiff keeper Jak Alnwick.

Perkins, who was warming up on the touchline, admitted he was surprised Rodrigo had not scored but that the momentum was already with his Whites with ten minutes plus stoppage time still to play. Six minutes later, 18-year-old striker Perkins was brought on as Marsch’s fifth and final change and the teenager ultimately stopped United going out by netting a 93rd-minute equaliser from close range.

SAVIOUR: Sonny Perkins celebrates his 93rd-minute equaliser which kept Leeds United in the FA Cup through a 2-2 draw at Sunday's third round hosts Cardiff City. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

His strike prevented another early FA Cup exit for a club who have had a terrible run in the competition in recent years. That, says Perkins, was highlighted by Whites boss Marsch and meant that saving United’s cup skin was easily the most important aspect of netting his first goal for Leeds.

"It's hard to explain how it feels,” said Perkins to ITV, asked to sum up what went on. "Obviously this is my first professional goal and something I've worked very hard for. But most importantly I am just glad we could have got it to a replay because it was a tough game coming here today. We said at half-time we could get back in the game and we wouldn't want to go out in the first round again so everyone is really happy that we have been able to get into the next round."

Whites boss Marsch made seven changes to his side for the cup tie and Leeds had early chances to go ahead but folded after Jaden Philogene-Bidace fired Cardiff into a 24th-minute lead. Sheyi Ojo then doubled the Bluebirds advantage just seven minutes later which left Leeds facing a huge retrieval mission after the break.

Asked what Marsch had said to him in the second half, Perkins reasoned: "I think by that point we had already put ourselves in a difficult position. We probably didn't execute how we wanted to play as well as we could have done in the first half. In the second half he just said to us we have put ourselves in a difficult spot but we have got more than enough quality to bring it back and thankfully we did that in the end.”

Leeds looked destined to draw all square in the 80th minute as Rodrigo stepped up to take his spot kick but Perkins felt the game had already swung firmly back in United’s favour despite that his miss from 12 yards.