Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany first reported the Whites' interest in the forward, who is still only 20 and said to be open to a move. The YEP understands there are two other, as yet unnamed targets being assessed by Leeds this month.According to Plettenberg the Frenchman could command a fee of between €30 and €40m and L'Equipe suggest that Leeds have lodged an offer around the €30m mark.It's just 12 months since Rutter extended his contract with the Bundesliga midtable outfit and he's two years into a stint at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, having moved from Rennes for a sum of €750k.Last season brought eight goals and four assists for the youngster, who has played international Under 21s football alongside Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and in the current campaign he's sitting on two goals from 15 outings, with a pair of assists.André Breitenreiter has handed Rutter 11 starts in Bundesliga action this term.Rutter is represented by the same agency as Roberto Firmino and Joelinton, both of whom made moves to the Premier League from Hoffenheim.The Whites are hopeful of getting a forward in as soon as possible in order to avoid any late drama in the January transfer window, having missed out on priority target Cody Gakpo and subsequent player of interest Bamba Dieng in the summer.Leeds director of football Victor Orta flew out to Holland for talks with PSV and Gakpo's party but despite the club's optimism that a deal could be reached, Orta returned home without an agreement.Dieng then appeared set to move to Elland Road until a last-minute change of heart sent the Marseille man to Nice, where he then failed a medical.Leeds then did sign Willy Gnonto from FC Zurich on deadline day, bringing forward the arrival of a player who was due to move in this window or the next one. The £4m deal already looks an incredible bargain given Gnonto's impact in the Premier League since breaking into Jesse Marsch's side.Orta has moved quickly in the January window to address Leeds' other significant need by signing Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg. The left-sided defender is 'in the mix' for a run out at Cardiff City tomorrow according to Marsch and will likely offer competition for Pascal Struijk at left-back, with Junior Firpo the other senior option. Wober has played most of his football at centre-back and was captain at Salzburg, giving Marsch added leadership and a potential replacement in the event of injuries or suspension for skipper Liam Cooper.There has also been a departure from Elland Road already this month, in the form of promotion hero Mateusz Klich. The midfielder is flying to America in order to sign for MLS side DC United, having mutually agreed the termination of his Leeds contract after five and a half years with the club.There is expected to be further outgoing movement in terms of loans and permanent exits, with Alfie McCalmont, Cody Drameh and other youngsters attracting interest.