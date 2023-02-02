Gary Rowett reveals Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell’s deadline day snub
Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell had the opportunity to swap loan clubs on deadline day.
Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell was almost involved in a deadline day loan switch, according to Millwall boss Gary Rowett.
Cresswell has spent this season on loan with Millwall, racking up 16 league appearances at the heart of the Lions defence, scoring four times. Millwall have impressed this season, currently only a point outside the Championship play-offs, and Cresswell has contributed to those efforts, albeit he has fallen out of favour in the last few games.
It is for that reason that a number of clubs came calling in January, asking if they could take over the loan deal for the rest of the season. It seems Leeds were interested in striking a deal as they looked for the best opportunity for Cresswell to develop.
But according to Rowett, it came down to the centre-back himself in the end, and it was decided that staying at Millwall was the best option to aid his ongoing growth.
“I think there were conversations going on in the background – that there were other opportunities for Charlie,” Rowett told the South London Press. “My understanding is that he wanted to stay because he is really enjoying his time here and understands that this is all part of the process.
“Of course he wants to play more minutes. But I think he’ll get that opportunity. Sometimes as a manager, all you can do is say what you think will happen.”
Cresswell started the vast majority of Millwall’s games in the first half of the season, but he was left on the bench for five consecutive games recently, and that is likely why other clubs came sniffing, sensing an opportunity to convince Leeds. The 20-year-old will be hoping to break back into the Lions squad as they mount a play-off charge in the second half of the season.