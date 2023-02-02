Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell was almost involved in a deadline day loan switch, according to Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

Cresswell has spent this season on loan with Millwall, racking up 16 league appearances at the heart of the Lions defence, scoring four times. Millwall have impressed this season, currently only a point outside the Championship play-offs, and Cresswell has contributed to those efforts, albeit he has fallen out of favour in the last few games.

It is for that reason that a number of clubs came calling in January, asking if they could take over the loan deal for the rest of the season. It seems Leeds were interested in striking a deal as they looked for the best opportunity for Cresswell to develop.

But according to Rowett, it came down to the centre-back himself in the end, and it was decided that staying at Millwall was the best option to aid his ongoing growth.

“I think there were conversations going on in the background – that there were other opportunities for Charlie,” Rowett told the South London Press. “My understanding is that he wanted to stay because he is really enjoying his time here and understands that this is all part of the process.

“Of course he wants to play more minutes. But I think he’ll get that opportunity. Sometimes as a manager, all you can do is say what you think will happen.”