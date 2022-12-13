Boss explains fresh Charlie Cresswell decision and gives thoughts on Leeds United man's future

United's England under-21s defender Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Championship outfit Millwall and instantly hit lift off in starting eight of the side's first 11 league games, netting three times and also bagging an assist. A change in formation then led to Cresswell not featuring in the matchday squad for four consecutive league games but the 20-year-old returned as a second-half substitute for October's 2-1 win at home to West Brom.

The Leeds loanee was then back in the starting line up for the following weekend's 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town as Cresswell began a new run of five consecutive starts but the defender was back on the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Wigan Athletic. On the back of the previous weekend's disappointing 3-0 loss at Sunderland, Cresswell dropped out of the side and was replaced by Lions captain Shaun Hutchinson upon his return from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson partnered Jake Cooper at the back but Rowett has since hailed Cresswell's recent impact and expects big things from the defender's future. Rowett told South London Press: “It was a really difficult decision because young Cressy has done really, really well in the games that he has played. Coming back into a different system, it has really suited him. He has done really well.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell, front, pictured challenging Jake Bidwell during August's clash against Coventry City at The Den. Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images.

“It was a difficult decision, that one. Ninety-nine per cent of the other players haven’t got the captain waiting to come back into the team who is such a big player for us over a long period of time. There is always that temptation to get Hutchy back in, which is no reflection at all on Cressy as a player. Cressy is a really good player and he’s going to be an absolutely fabulous centre-half. Hopefully he keeps learning and getting better and better."