The Spaniard has scored 12 times in all competitions for the Whites this season but will miss the next eight weeks after picking up the injury in last Saturday’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

A statement from Leeds United read: “[Rodrigo]…suffered bone and ligament damage as a result of a challenge and has undergone minor surgery.”

Rodrigo was a second half substitute at the Wham Stadium, introduced for the final 20 minutes as Leeds saw off the challenge of League One strugglers Accrington to progress to the Fifth Round of the competition.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Leeds state the club’s medical staff are ‘confident’ Rodrigo will make a return to play by the end of March. Head coach Jesse Marsch will be able to call on Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford in Rodrigo’s absence and hope the team can accommodate losing the striker during a period of impressive form this season.

Bamford has registered two assists and scored three goals since his most recent return from injury, while Rutter’s club-record arrival from TSG Hoffenheim last month supplemented Marsch’s attacking options with versatility, European experience and ball-striking prowess.

Rodrigo is expected miss between nine and ten matches during his spell on the sidelines, including Leeds’ FA Cup Fifth Round tie against either Sunderland or Fulham. His 12-goal return in 21 appearances this season is his best in a Leeds shirt, since joining the club two-and-a-half years ago.

The 31-year-old’s prospective return date means Rodrigo can still be expected to contribute during Leeds’ nine or ten-game run-in at the end of the season.