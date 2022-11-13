United’s England under-21s international defender Cresswell is on a season-long loan at the Lions and the 20-year-old was part of the matchday squad for the club’s first 12 fixtures of the season, starting nine of them and scoring three times.

A change in formation from boss Gary Rowett then led to Cresswell sitting out four games in a row but the centre-back started his fourth consecutive match at Preston North End on Saturday and scored in a 4-2 victory. Cresswell played the full duration of the contest in which Millwall’s fellow Whites loanee Jamie Shackleton came on for the final six minutes. Lions striker Zian Flemming bagged a hat-trick before Cresswell netted as part of a win that sent the Lions into the division’s play-off places in sixth, and with a game in hand.

"Mental game of footy,” wrote Cresswell on his Instagram page. “Zian Flemming doing the business.”

GOAL AND VICTORY: For Leeds United's England under-21s defender Charlie Cresswell, right, at Preston North End, pictured in the goalless draw at Championship hosts Birmingham City at the start of this month. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Elsewhere on the Leeds United loanees front, Ian Poveda was not involved for Blackpool who suffered a 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic whilst Tyler Roberts is out injured for QPR who were beaten 2-0 at Coventry City.

But down in League One, Lewis Bate started for Oxford United and played the full duration of a 4-0 victory at home to Port Vale for what was the 20-year-old midfielder’s first full match of the season in the third tier.

"Proper team performance,” wrote Bate on his Instagram page. “Thanks for the support.”

Another young Whites midfielder in Jack Jenkins also started a second consecutive match for Salford City at home to AFC Wimbledon in League Two and played 58 minutes of a goalless draw. Jenkins, 20, only made his league debut for Salford in the midweek defeat at Rochdale having been an unused substitute in 11 games.

North of the border, Stuart McKinstry again started for Motherwell in their SPL clash at St Johnstone and the 20-year-old played 76 minutes in a 1-1 draw in which he was booked.