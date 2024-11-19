Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Angus Kinnear confirmed Leeds United interest in the midfielder over the summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham have emerged as the latest Premier League side to be linked with a January move for Leeds United summer target James McAtee.

McAtee has endured a frustrating first-half of the season at Manchester City, with just one minute of Premier League football to his name and two starts across all competitions - both of which have come in the Carabao Cup. The 22-year-old was kept on board at the Etihad but even amid an injury crisis, manager Pep Guardiola has found alternative options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham emerged as a possible exit route for McAtee earlier this week, with the Hammers planning for the possibility of needing to replace Lucas Paqueta. And while the Guardian also names Julen Lopetegui’s side, they add that Fulham are also ‘tracking’ the creative midfielder ahead of a possible January move.

The report details a growing ‘belief’ McAtee could benefit from leaving City, with no clear pathway to first-team minutes as things stand. And while Leeds hoped the £20million-rated youngster could aid in their Championship promotion push over the summer, it now looks more likely he will remain in the top-flight.

And while West Ham are currently struggling and manager Lopetegui is under growing pressure, Fulham are on the up. Marco Silva’s side invested well over the summer and are seventh as things stand, with hope a strong January could lead to an unexpected push for European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest from them and West Ham would present a major obstacle if Leeds were to reignite interest in McAtee in the New Year. Recruitment chiefs were looking to secure a top-level loan arrival in the summer window, with CEO Angus Kinnear naming the City academy prospect in a four-man shortlist of No.10 options they failed to land.

“Emi Buendia was on our list, and very clearly from Aston Villa wasn't going to be released, and the player didn't want to come back down to Championship level,” he told The Square Ball. “He felt he'd served his time at Championship level. And then Gustavo Hamer, who we've had an interest in before, before he went to Sheffield United, was another player who we felt would have significantly improve the team.

“Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan... To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”

The returning Brenden Aaronson has filled the No.10 gap left following Georginio Rutter’s £40m move to Brighton, making the role his own with a string of fine performances. The American is already into his most productive campaign since leaving RB Salzburg for Leeds in 2022, with four goals and one assist in 15 league games.