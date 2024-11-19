Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto takes the Championship's treatment of him as a compliment and an alternative route to success for the Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gnonto is one of Daniel Farke's ever-present starters this season, along with Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon. All of those players have had their bumps and bruises, which come as part of the job in their respective roles. Meslier might be enjoying plenty of protection but he still has to throw himself into the line of fire in every game. For centre-backs especially the Championship can be a bruising experience, with players like Kieffer Moore making life awkward and sometimes painful. The hectic nature of the fixture schedule takes a toll too at times. Struijk's groin has been a concern for Leeds. Rodon too has had a slight hip issue to manage and a couple of bangs to the head.

Gnonto, however, is Leeds United's most fouled player by an incredible distance. Only four of Farke's squad have been illegally challenged more than 15 times in the current campaign. Only two have been fouled more than 20 times. Junior Firpo is the second-most fouled Whites man with 22. Across the entire division there are only five players who have been kicked, shoved, tripped, pulled down or stopped in a manner outside the laws of the game 30 times in the 2024/25 season. Gnonto has been fouled 37 times in 15 appearances. No one in the Championship can beat that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closer-than-close attention paid to Gnonto is not without cause. If left unattended he can do serious damage to teams. He has two goals and five assists so far. Last season he scored eight goals in the league and another in the FA Cup. His ball-striking ability makes him a threat if he gets anywhere close to the penalty area. So teams put bodies in his way. They put two men around him. It's safe to say he doesn't enjoy it, but he's flattered and can see a perk for Leeds.

"I think it's a compliment to be fair," he said. "But at the same time, it's tough. You know, I'm in a position where I would like to, I don't know, take players on, go one-v-one but it's not always possible. At the same time, I know that if they double up on me it's easier for someone else to have spaces. So I just tried to use it as much as I can. I have to improve as well but at the same time, it's a new position for me, and I'm sure I'm gonna get even better."

Beyond the knocks that come from some of the more rudimentary Championship defending experienced first-hand by Gnonto, the workload is another threat to his availability for Farke. This international break was no time to rest, with games against France and Ukraine. Rest has not really been a significant part of Gnonto's life over the past two and a half years. Since June 2022 when he made his debut for Italy, the recently-turned-21-year-old has played 128 games of football for clubs and country sides. He is already, at such a tender age, a veteran of 140 league games at senior level. Men's football came early in Gnonto's life and has been relentless ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like it's not easy," he admitted. "You know, we had many games, and we're just, I can say, at the start of the season. So it's important at the moment to try to, every time we have days off or recovery, try to use it as much as we can. And try to be as healthy as possible and be ready to play every game."

But he's not complaining. He wants more of everything.

"I've been playing every game [and] I'm happy about it, because last season I had, of course, physically, many problems," he said. "So I just wanted to find some consistency. I think I'm doing well. I have to keep going. Because, of course, I want more goals, I want more assists, I want to help the team even more and yeah, hopefully many more things are gonna come."