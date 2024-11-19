Leeds United midfielder given backing on international scene as World Cup place beckons
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 26-year-old is expected to help Japan move one step closer to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals in North America when the Samurai Blue take to the field in Xiamen on Tuesday.
Tanaka was an unused substitute in Japan's 4-0 qualifying win over Indonesia last week but is selected to start against a China side who were defeated 7-0 by Japan only two months ago.
Tanaka's country have scored 19 and conceded just once in their opening five matches of the final qualification round, picking up 13 points from 15 available. Nearest challengers Australia, Saudi Arabia and the Chinese all sit on six points apiece. It means a victory for Japan on Tuesday will move the nation tantalisingly close to booking their place at the World Cup Finals in just over 18 months' time.
The Leeds midfielder has been a revelation since arriving from Fortuna Dusseldorf during the summer transfer window. Tanaka had to be patient for his chance but after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, has announced himself on the Elland Road scene to great acclaim.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Last month, Tanaka was nominated for the Championship's Player of the Month award, which subsequently went to Norwich City's Borja Sainz, although the Japanese international did claim Leeds' in-house prize after a number of impressive displays at the base of midfield.
He has won 29 caps for his country, scoring eight goals, one of which came at the 2022 World Cup in a 2-1 group stage win over Spain. His most recent goal for the national side came back in March in a 1-0 qualification victory against North Korea.
Should Japan avoid defeat against China, it will mark ten consecutive competitive matches unbeaten, during which time only one goal has been conceded. Japan currently sit 15th in the Men's FIFA World Rankings, their highest position in 13 years.
Tanaka's involvement should help the midfielder maintain his match rhythm ahead of a return to domestic action with Leeds on Sunday when the Whites travel to Swansea City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.