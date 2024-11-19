Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has been selected to start in Japan's FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against China.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old is expected to help Japan move one step closer to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals in North America when the Samurai Blue take to the field in Xiamen on Tuesday.

Tanaka was an unused substitute in Japan's 4-0 qualifying win over Indonesia last week but is selected to start against a China side who were defeated 7-0 by Japan only two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka's country have scored 19 and conceded just once in their opening five matches of the final qualification round, picking up 13 points from 15 available. Nearest challengers Australia, Saudi Arabia and the Chinese all sit on six points apiece. It means a victory for Japan on Tuesday will move the nation tantalisingly close to booking their place at the World Cup Finals in just over 18 months' time.

The Leeds midfielder has been a revelation since arriving from Fortuna Dusseldorf during the summer transfer window. Tanaka had to be patient for his chance but after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, has announced himself on the Elland Road scene to great acclaim.

Last month, Tanaka was nominated for the Championship's Player of the Month award, which subsequently went to Norwich City's Borja Sainz, although the Japanese international did claim Leeds' in-house prize after a number of impressive displays at the base of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has won 29 caps for his country, scoring eight goals, one of which came at the 2022 World Cup in a 2-1 group stage win over Spain. His most recent goal for the national side came back in March in a 1-0 qualification victory against North Korea.

Should Japan avoid defeat against China, it will mark ten consecutive competitive matches unbeaten, during which time only one goal has been conceded. Japan currently sit 15th in the Men's FIFA World Rankings, their highest position in 13 years.

Tanaka's involvement should help the midfielder maintain his match rhythm ahead of a return to domestic action with Leeds on Sunday when the Whites travel to Swansea City.