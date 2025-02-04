Leeds United head to the CBS Arena on Wednesday evening.

Frank Lampard insists the decision to bring his Coventry City side’s Championship meeting with Leeds United forward is ‘not ideal’ but admits such curveballs are commonplace in the Championship.

Leeds were initially due at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon but that has been brought forward three days due to both club’s participation in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend. Daniel Farke’s side host Championship rivals Millwall at Elland Road while Coventry are at home to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

With so few gaps in an already condensed fixture schedule, a number of this gameweek’s Championship fixtures were moved at a fortnight’s notice and the prior midweek was pencilled in. And while the alteration is a slight one that affects both sides equally, Lampard hinted at an air of frustration over the decision.

"It wasn’t ideal for us but it is what it is,” the Coventry boss said of his side’s rearranged clash. “We will manage the squad and it isn’t one to complain about too much. Sometimes the Championship throws up heavy schedules so we will manage it as best as we can and take all these games on.”

Leeds and Coventry are in a similar boat for Wednesday’s meeting, having both played last on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Farke’s side were able to take the foot off the gas in terms of defensive intensity at least, with their 7-0 thumping of Cardiff City a memorable performance for all inside Elland Road.

Coventry also picked up three points away from home with a convincing 2-0 win over a Swansea City outfit in free-fall. Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante were on target for the Sky Blues as Lampard recorded his fourth straight league win, a run that has seen them climb from relegation trouble to play-off contention.

“We’ve made up some ground that’s for sure and we’re playing better," Lampard admitted of his side’s recent form. "Performances are good and they’re going on well but the minute those standards drop that won’t continue. If we want to keep that positive momentum, it’s great to look up a bit now, but understand what it takes to keep going, but we’ve got ourselves in a good position now.”

Wednesday’s visit of Leeds could provide a first opportunity for a former Whites player to make his Coventry debut, with Matt Grimes signing over the weekend. The 29-year-old was Lampard’s one and only signing of the mid-season window and is expected to bring plenty of Championship experience to his squad.

Asked if throwing Grimes in at the deep end on Wednesday might be a risk, given his side are on a great run anyway, Lampard added: “We’ll see. I don’t want to pick the team now, especially on the back of what the lads have done today [vs Swansea].”