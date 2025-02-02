Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cameron Archer was the story in the build-up to Leeds United's game against Cardiff City until Daniel James and co bumped him off the back page.

Southampton said no to a Whites loan approach earlier in the week but hope lives on that a domino-effect at Premier League level could soften the Saints' sentiment when it came to the striker.

Only in the transfer-obsessed modern era could a report of a once-in-half-a-century Leeds United performance begin with a mention of a player not even in Elland Road employment. So just as James, Manor Solomon, Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and a host of others served a reminder of how good they are without further additions, this will be the last mention of Archer. This was their day and not his. He played no part and there's a fair chance he will play no part in the rest of the 2024/25 story. Even if he does join, he will not walk into this side. Few would.

Let the Leeds recruitment chiefs worry about what needs to happen before Monday's transfer deadline, this is a moment to shout about what the club has rather than what they have not. They have, in James, a winger who is proving nigh on unplayable, consistently. A Player of the Season candidate for not only the club but the entire league. They have, in Solomon, a player proving the believe that he would be too good for this division and its defenders. They have in Firpo a player capable of putting goals on a plate. And in Tanaka they have a player worth so much more than the £2.9m paid for him that Fortuna Düsseldorf should consider themselves the victims of daylight robbery.

All of those things and the rest of the talent in Farke's squad combined did not make a 7-0 scoreline even remotely conceivable prior to kick-off. Cardiff were on a fine run, unbeaten in eight. Their starting line-up screamed pure Championship encounter. Mid-season games such as these, against sides at the wrong end of the table, can be tricky affairs and many a promotion hunter has been humbled at home - see Sheffield United v Hull City.

But the Leeds attacking line-up is capable of so much more than was shown in the 0-0 insomnia cure served up at Turf Moor a few days prior. It screams danger to opposition sides who get their pressing wrong or fail to bust a gut to get back when they lose the ball. With such pace and technical ability, Leeds should be the league's leading goalscorers and title contenders. Even the bench, packed with experience and quality, screamed promotion.

Even so, 7-0? They don't grow on trees. The last one was 53 years ago. Yet even in the 13th minute, with a 2-0 lead, it felt faintly possible. Brenden Aaronson said after the game that everything just clicked. Space opened up, Leeds found it and they were devastating.

The first goal was beautiful back-to-front football. Firpo started it with a lovely pass under pressure into the feet of Joel Piroe. His through ball for James was even better and when the winger beat the keeper and cut back to feed Aaronson, the American just had to finish past three defenders guarding the goal.

The second again involved Piroe. His pass put James in behind and he was even more unselfish this time, ignoring a good shooting chance to square for Solomon to score. Even with the ghost of that three-goal capitulation at home to Cardiff in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion season still drifting around Elland Road, the only possibility that felt real and tangible was defeat for the visitors.

Had it not been for goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, Leeds would have been out of sight by half-time. James had had enough of being unselfish and began to go for goal, relentlessly. A poorly-struck effort from outside the box deflected off a defender's leg and drew Alnwick into a full-length fingertip save. James went on to have a further five attempts before the break. Aaronson had one saved by Alnwick's feet after one-touch stuff unlocked a beleaguered defence.

In between James' bursts of personal shooting practice, Leeds racked up eight corners. Tanaka racked up touches, passes, interceptions, tackles and moments of class. Everything was in hand. But 7-0? At half-time, with a two-goal lead, it was still far from scripted.

But then the second half unfolded precisely how Farke, his squad and the fans would have wanted. James finally got his goal, from a brilliant Firpo assist, at the seventh attempt. Then James won a penalty, which was dispatched in the usual deadpan manner by Piroe. And as each goal went in, Leeds exuded more and more belief that they could just keep on scoring.

Off went tormentor-in-chief James and on went Cardiff's torment. The replacement, Willy Gnonto, picked up the ball for his first involvement and ran at the defence before slamming the ball past Alnwick. Five zip. On came Mateo Joseph, goalless since October until Firpo produced another terrific cross and the youngster arrived to end his drought. Six zip.

"We want seven," sang Elland Road as a cruel five minutes of time was added on by the officials. Firpo strode onto the ball again, this time centrally, and prodded it through for Piroe to tuck in his second. Leeds had seven. They could have had more - Largie Ramazani spurned a terrific chance to get on the scoresheet and Pascal Struijk, back involved as a sub after injury, came close from a Joseph cross.

Cardiff also played in this game, not very well admittedly, and their role has to be recognised. This is what so many other teams have set up to specifically avoid because if you give Leeds space and time they will hurt you. Cardiff played right into the Whites' hands. The goals still had to be made and finished, though. And the opposition still had to be controlled and dominated. In a game that begged to be attacked, Leeds did not forget their system or their processes. They feverishly pressed and harried and chased to get the ball back right to the end. Joe Rodon was superb at the back. Joe Rothwell never stopped probing. Illan Meslier was there when there was finally something to do, palming out Alex Robertson's long-range strike.

It was not perfection in Farke's eyes, but it was as close as most in attendance will get to witness in their lifetime. "Enjoy it," he told his players afterwards. He did not need to tell the fans. They know what they saw. Transfers happen and players come and go but football is still played on grass, not in a market, and no one in attendance will ever forget this window into exactly what Leeds already possess.