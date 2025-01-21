Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's Championship fixture against Coventry City has been brought forward to Wednesday, February 5.

The Whites will visit the Coventry Building Society Arena in just over a fortnight to take on Frank Lampard's Sky Blues after Leeds' progression to the FA Cup Fourth Round.

United were originally scheduled to play Coventry on Saturday, February 8 but due to Leeds' participation in Round Four against fellow Championship side Millwall, their league match has been rearranged.

The game in the West Midlands will kick off at 7:45pm.

Lampard was recently appointed as Mark Robins’ successor at the CBS Arena. He has taken charge of 11 matches so far, winning four, drawing four and losing three.

Coventry are 14th in the Championship table, while Leeds sit top on 56 points. Before the trip to face Lampard’s men, Leeds must first take on Norwich City (h), Burnley (a) and Cardiff City (h).