‘At this moment’ - Rangers manager opens up on future of Leeds United transfer target

Leeds United are believed to be keen on a deal for the Rangers midfielder as Daniel Farke looks to continue improving his squad.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed their has been no progress made on the future of Leeds United transfer target Glen Kamara.

The Finland international is believed on Daniel Farke’s list of a transfer targets as the Whites boss looks to boost his midfield ranks before the summer transfer window comes to a close early next month. The potential deal could be fast-tracked if Tyler Adams can secure a move away from Elland Road after a potential switch to Chelsea fell through.

Kamara joined the Scottish giants in a cut-price move from Dundee during the January 2019 transfer window and has gone on to make just under 200 appearances for the Ibrox club. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful stint on the blue half of Glasgow after helping Rangers claim the Premiership title in 2020 and the Scottish Cup 12 months later.

He was also part of the squad that reached the Europa League Final last season before a penalty shoot-out defeat against German club Eintracht Frankfurt ended any thoughts of further silverware. However, Kamara made just five league starts during the second half of the season and is said to be keen to make a summer move away from Ibrox.

When asked if there was an update on the potential deal, former Queens Park Rangers manager Beale simply said: “There’s nothing in that one at this moment.”

That comes just weeks after Beale confirmed Kamara was the subject of ‘different enquiries’ as he continued to train away from the senior squad at the Ibrox club.

Speaking late last month, he said: “There’s no update on Glen. He was obviously given an extended break at the end of the season due to internationals then he’s had a sickness problem which has run on. He’s training in isolation at the moment, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed.