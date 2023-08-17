All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites prepare to take on West Brom.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with West Brom as they look to get their Championship season up and running.

The Whites are winless after two league outings, and they will be keen to kick on after a draw and a defeat from their first two outings. Meanwhile, Daniel Farke continues to battle issues behind the scenes, with players pushing for exits, while Leeds are yet to replace many of the players who left the club over the course of the summer window so far.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto latest

Leeds are said to be awaiting an improved offer from Everton over Wilfried Gnonto.

According to reports in Italy, the Toffees have a £25million offer on the table, but Leeds are said to be waiting for a bigger offer despite the player refusing to play. Corriere dello Sport say Everton may now need to put in a new offer, with the Whites unconvinced by the £25million bid despite it representing the opportunity of a huge profit for Leeds.

Gnonto is reportedly attempting to push his way out of Elland Road, meaning Leeds may have a big decision to make.

McBurnie move shut down

Leeds have been linked with a surprise move to re-sign former academy player Oli McBurnie.

But Sheffield United bos Paul Heckingbottom has shut down those rumours by saying: “Oli is staying – everyone knows with me and him it’s a bit of tough love. I’ve got loads of time for him but I also know that certainly in the last few years at Sheffield United, people haven’t seen him at his best of what I know – and also what Oli knows he can do.