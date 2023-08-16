Leeds United still have some time to make some deals happen this transfer window and that includes any potential sales still in the pipeline.

As expected, a number of players have departed from Elland Road following the team’s relegation to the Championship, but they have managed to keep hold of some key players as they look to fight their way back up to the Premier League. The majority of their business so far has been signing off on loan deals, as the likes of Robin Koch and Jack Harrison have gone to Frankfurt and Everton respectively for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One name who also remains linked to an exit is Luis Sinisterra, whose time on the pitch last season was heavily hampered by injuries. The winger has asked Leeds to listen to offers from interested clubs for him, but the club are in no rush to cash in. That’s according to Pipe Sierra, who posted on Twitter that the Whites ‘do not have the need’ to sell him right now, despite the fact the player is ‘training separately while the dialogues with his agent continue.’

Sinisterra, who still has four years left on his current contract at Elland Road, has a release clause of £22 million and Leeds are ‘demanding’ that anyone interest in him must pay the full amount. Reports have linked the Colombian star to a move elsewhere for a while now and Adam Pope recently spoke of the winger’s situation on BBC Radio Five Live’s Football Daily Podcast.

“Apparently he has a knee issue, but it was inferred to us quite clearly at the weekend that he downed tools and didn’t want to be involved and didn’t want to exacerbate his knee injury because he wants out,” Pope said.