Leeds United's predicted line-up v West Brom with big changes, fresh striker call and full debut

Leeds United will face West Brom under the Elland Road lights on Friday for their third game of the new Championship season – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Leeds are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign and looking to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Whites boss Daniel Farke still had ten players out injured for the trip to St Andrew’s in Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood, Sonny Perkins, longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas and also Jack Harrison who has since joined Everton on loan. Luis Sinisterra was also “not available” in addition to Willy Gnonto who had informed Farke that he was once again unable to play upon being told by the club that he would not be sold this summer.
But Georginio Rutter returned from a core muscle injury as a second-half substitute at St Andrew’s and Farke revealed at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that Rutter, Greenwood and also new signing Joe Rodon had all experienced a full week of training this week and that Perkins was back from illness.
Farke also revealed that Leo Hjelde would miss Friday night’s contest due to concussion suffered in training and that Gnonto, Sinisterra and also Helder Costa had been “removed from the dressing room” and were training alone. Upon Farke’s latest team news, this is the Whites XI that we think will start out against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies in the 8pm kick-off under the LS11 lights.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
The position which Farke described pre-Birmingham as his last worry and the German boss has already confirmed that Meslier is his no 1, albeit challenged by Karl Darlow. Meslier has started both of United's first two league games and looks all set for three out of three. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Cody Drameh is now back fit which could make the right back call interesting but Ayling is captaining the side in Liam Cooper's absence and it would be a surprise if he came out of the team, especially with Drameh having only returned from a hamstring injury. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - Joe Rodon
Summer signing Rodon started life at Leeds from the bench at Birmingham having only joined the club on Thursday, the Wales international defender then sent on upfront in the dying stages at St Andrew's with Daniel Farke's side desperate for a leveller. But the Tottenham loanee looks a likely starter upon his switch to Elland Road and the chances are he will come into the XI against West Brom for a full debut but in his natural position of centre-back. But who will partner him? The first of two big changes, in for Cresswell at centre-back. Photo: LUFC
4. CB - Pascal Struijk
Farke went with Struijk over and above Charlie Cresswell to partner Liam Cooper in the season opener against Cardiff which might suggest that Struijk is slightly above Cresswell in the centre-back pecking order but there's probably very little in it. Photo: Naomi Baker