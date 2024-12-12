Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Saturday’s trip to Preston North End.

Leeds United will hope to further cement their automatic promotion credentials when they head to Preston North End this weekend. Daniel Farke’s side briefly climbed into first after beating Middlesbrough 3-1 on Tuesday, albeit Sheffield United quickly returned to the top following their own 1-0 victory at Millwall 24 hours later.

Leeds have been imperious at home but questions will continue to be asked of their away form until they are answered, and a Saturday lunchtime trip to Deepdale offers them a chance to do exactly that. The Lilywhites have only won one of their last 11 but picked up plenty of draws and ahead of what looks set to be a tough test for Farke’s men, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

More Leeds links at Old Trafford?

A former Leeds player could be set for a role in the Manchester United hierarchy, with reports of interest in Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman. The Daily Mail claim Old Trafford chiefs could ‘reignite’ their pursuit of Freedman, following Dan Ashworth’s surprise exit earlier this month.

Man Utd paid almost £5million to Newcastle United for Ashworth, who was labelled a "10/10" sporting director by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but after just five months he is out the door. Club chiefs are now looking to possibly appoint a fresh face and long-standing interest in Freedman, who is currently in charge of recruitment at Crystal Palace, could resurface.

The former striker spent much of his playing career at Palace but did leave them briefly for a loan spell at Elland Road in 2008, joining in the January window and scoring five goals in 11 League One games. That form helped the Whites progress to the third-tier play-off final but on Freedman’s 34th birthday, they lost 1-0 to Doncaster Rovers and the experienced frontman then joined Southend United.

Leeds’ ‘main man’

Troy Deeney has backed Dan James to replace Crysencio Summerville as Leeds’ ‘main man’ this season. James is enjoying an excellent run of form, playing a part in all three goals against Middlesbrough on Tuesday including a belting finish for his fourth of the campaign.

“He’s got an opportunity now to be the main man,” Deeney told talkSPORT of James following Tuesday’s Man of the Match performance. “Last year he was in and out. I worked the play-off game and he was excellent when he came on at half-time, changed the game into Leeds’ favour.

“Obviously they didn’t end up winning but he had a huge impact. I think with Summerville moving on now there’s the space for him to grow and he’s doing really well, Leeds are doing well so far.”