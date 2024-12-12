Millwall boss Neil Harris believes Sheffield United may have the edge on Leeds United as their manager is 'top bloke' Chris Wilder.

The Blades were victorious in South London on Wednesday evening, running out 1-0 winners at The Den where Leeds had been beaten by the same scoreline a month earlier.

Wilder's side went a goal up through striker Rhian Brewster and held out for all three points despite Millwall's best efforts.

At the final whistle, Lions manager Harris shared his thoughts on the Championship's promotion contenders this year, including Leeds and Sheffield United who have spent the last couple of gameweeks sparring for top spot.

“All the top sides have top players,” Harris told YEP sister title the Sheffield Star after Brewster’s effort had sent the Blades back above Leeds in the Championship table. “The difference is that Sheffield United have real experience in a leader and top, top bloke in Chris Wilder. And a successful manager, which is a big help.

"At the top end of the pitch, they're free-flowing and quality. Back end, they're really aggressive and defend their box. That's what gives them I think the slight edge on everybody else in the division," he added.

Burnley and Leeds have both left The Den with nothing more than tails between their legs this season but Sheffield United came away with all three points and currently hold a slim, one-point lead over Leeds in second place. Burnley, meanwhile, are back in third after drawing with Derby County at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening, four points off top spot and three from Leeds.