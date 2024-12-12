Preston North End head coach Paul Heckingbottom hopes to have Kaine Kesler-Hayden fit and available for this weekend's Saturday lunchtime meeting with Leeds United.

The Lilywhites' boss admitted Aston Villa loanee Kesler-Hayden needed ice on his knee following his late substitution on Wednesday night, but is not overly concerned by the issue.

Preston recorded a 2-0 away win at the Cardiff City Stadium courtesy of a Calum Chambers own goal and Milutin Osmajic's stoppage time clincher.

Full-back Kesler-Hayden was withdrawn with just over 10 minutes remaining of the match, unable to carry on after being assessed on the field by Preston's medical staff.

"Yeah, he has got ice on his knee," Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Evening Post at full-time. "Hopefully, with [Andrew] Hughes now, we can have a full squad at the weekend - which would be the first time."

If Kesler-Hayden is passed fit, Preston may boast a clean bill of health for the weekend but there will be one significant absentee from Heckingbottom's ranks due to ineligibility.

Sam Greenwood, currently on loan from Leeds, is unable to play against his parent club therefore Preston will need to come up with an alternative solution to the four-goal, two-assist attacker. The United loanee has played in behind the striker at Deepdale, coming up with a handful of goal contributions already this season, but will sit out the visit of his primary employer.

Only centre-forward Emil Riis (7) has more goals and assists than Greenwood (6) in Preston colours this season.

Heckingbottom's side are unbeaten in their last five, although four of those matches have ended in draws, losing just once in their last seven prior to Leeds' trip across the Pennines. Last season, United were beaten 2-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day, a game in which Illan Meslier was sent off for an altercation with Osmajic.